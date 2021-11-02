Queen Elizabeth II seen driving after canceling schedule under medical advice

Queen Elizabeth II was photographed driving around her Windsor property on Monday (1), days after being instructed by doctors to rest for at least two weeks and avoid official commitments.

The image showed the 95-year-old monarch wearing a headscarf and sunglasses at the wheel of her car. The tour is likely to be a positive sight amid growing concerns about the queen’s health.

Last month, the Queen was forced to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland and spent a night at the King Edward VII hospital in central London, where doctors performed “preliminary examinations” and advised her to rest for a few days.

At the time, a source close to the palace told the CNN that his hospital stay “was not related to Covid”.

On Friday (29), Buckingham Palace said the Queen was advised to rest for another two weeks, adding that she was carrying out “light duty” in Windsor.

“Her Majesty’s doctors advised that she continue to rest for at least the next two weeks,” the palace said in a statement, adding: “Doctors have informed that Her Majesty can continue to carry out light and office tasks during this time, including some virtual hearings, but not to carry out any official visits”.

The Queen’s break with royal commitments means she will no longer attend a reception she was supposed to receive to mark the opening of the UN summit on climate change, COP26, which kicked off in Scotland on Monday.

Instead, she will be represented by other members of the royal family – Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

This is a translated text. To read the original in English, click here.