Rain in BH: Civil Defense alerts to moderate geological risk – General

landslide risk area in Vila Nossa Senhora Aparecida, in Venda Nova: Belo Horizonte alert for geological risk with heavy rains (photo: Gabriel Ronan/EM/DA Press – 09/18/2020)

Belo Horizonte’s Subsecretariat for Civil Defense and Protection warned of a moderate geological risk in the capital of Minas Gerais due to the rains of the last few days. The warning for the threat of landslides extends to this Wednesday (11/3).

According to the Civil Defense, citizens must be aware of the following signs to avoid accidents:

crack in the walls

water powdering in the yard

Doors and windows getting stuck

Cracks in the soil

water draining from the base of the ravine

Slope of pole or trees

At the same time, the citizen must follow some recommendations to mitigate the risk:

Put guttering on the roof of your house

Fix leaks in reservoirs and water tanks

No littering or rubbish on the slope

No pouring sewage into ravines

do not burn

BH registers heavy rains this Monday (1st/11). During the afternoon, the Civil Defense even issued an alert for the chance of hail in the city.

Despite this, there are no outstanding occurrences so far. But, Civil Defense and BHTrans had to close Cristiano Machado and Vilarinho avenues.

Around 6:30 pm, the undersecretary registered precipitation in all the city’s regional offices, especially in Pampulha and Oeste, where the rain was extremely heavy, above five millimeters.

Registration by SMS





Residents of Belo Horizonte can receive alerts on the risk of heavy rains, hail, storms, windstorms, flooding, risk of landslides and other meteorological phenomena via SMS.

To register, simply send a text message with your street zip code to the number 40199. A confirmation message will be sent in sequence. The service is free of charge.

The population can also follow the alerts and recommendations of the Undersecretary for Civil Defense and Protection through Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and the public Telegram channel at the address: Defesacivilbh.