Rainha breaks rest and is seen driving a car – International

LONDON – The Queen Elizabeth II, whose state of health worried Brits recently, was photographed driving a car on her backyard grounds. Windsor Castle, where you rest following the recommendations of your doctors.

Photos published in the British press show the 95-year-old monarch alone in a car, a green Jaguar, with sunglasses and a scarf in her hair.

She received medical advice to rest on October 20, the day after a reception at the Windsor Castle, where he appeared talking to his prime minister Boris Johnson and with the american businessman bill Gates.

On the advice of her doctors, the sovereign must renounce any official travel for at least two weeks, Buckingham Palace announced Friday night. However, it will be able to continue performing “soft tasks” such as videoconference hearings.

His last public appearance was on Thursday, when he presented the gold medal of poetry to English poet David Constantine during a videoconference audience. In a 24-second video broadcast by the palace, she appears smiling, talking to the poet through the screens.

Boris Johnson, who speaks with her every week, said in an interview on Saturday that the head of state was “in great shape” and that she should “just follow her doctors’ advice and rest.”

The Queen canceled her appearance at the COP-26 climate summit, which takes place over two weeks in Glasgow.

It is also expected to cancel its participation in Remembrance Day on November 13, which honors British and Commonwealth soldiers, but “keeps the firm intention” to attend the event marking Remembrance Sunday the following day, the royal statement said. published on Friday./AFP