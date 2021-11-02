Rare, “penis plant” blooms for the first time in over 20 years in the Netherlands

Penis plant is rare and has flourished – Photo: Hortus botanicus Leiden/Instagram/Reproduction

A rare plant, known as the ‘penis plant’, has flourished in a Dutch garden after more than 20 years. Amorphophallus decus-silvae is six years old and was cultivated by volunteer Rudmer Postma. According to the botanical garden at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands, this is only the third time the species has bloomed in Europe since 1997.

The garden team first noticed a flower bud in mid-September and in just over a month it had grown from about half a meter high to two meters. With a narrow stem, the plant has a strong smell, defined in a statement from the botanical garden as a ‘rotten meat’ smell, which makes it attract flies.

“First, it blooms feminine: the spadix (the white phallus-shaped part of the inflorescence) heats up and gives off a pungent smell of rotting flesh. Flies and other pollinators love this smell and migrate to the plant. So the plant blooms poorly: it produces pollen, which covers the flies. After flowering, the flies, covered in pollen, leave for the next meal”, explains the statement.

In 1993 and 1997, the same species, but a different plant, last bloomed in Hortus Leiden. According to the team, few botanical gardens have Amorphophallus decus-silvae in their collection, making flowering of the plant particularly rare.

The plant’s close relatives include Amorphophallus gigas and Amorphophallus titanum, or the cadaver plant, the latter being well known for its stench during the flowering period. The ‘penis plant’ is native to Indonesia, a place rich in tropical forests.

The plant is difficult to flower because it needs specific conditions like a very hot and very humid environment. Even so, Hortus volunteer Postma managed to bring the plant up to this point.