Real Madrid wants to ‘shield’ Vinicius Jr. and prepares a millionaire renovation proposal

Real Madrid prepares contract renewal offer to Vinicius Jr. New relationship between the parties could be until 2027 and have a salary of up to R$ 65 million

With nine goals and three assists in 14 matches for Real Madrid this early season, Vinicius Jr. has been the big name of the merengue team in recent weeks. At 21, the offspring of Flamengo shows a clear evolution in Spain and seems to have turned on the ‘yellow light’ in the club’s board.

According to diary information Sports World and confirmed by ESPN.com.br, the merengue team is interested in renewing the contract with the Brazilian until 2027. In addition to ensuring the boy for a longer time in the squad, Real Madrid’s idea is to ‘armor’ Vinicius from the market with a considerable salary increase.

The Brazilian revelation has one of the lowest salaries on the squad. However, the Sports World informs that the likely renewal of the contract may cause Vinicius receive an increase of 10 million euros per season, almost R$ 66 million.

Vinicius’ current relationship with Real Madrid lasts until 2024. ESPN.com.br, the athlete’s fatigue is calm so far in relation to the matter, he knows of the interest of the merengue team in extending the bond, but he has not yet been contacted to open negotiations.

Vinicius Jr. has been praised almost daily by the Spanish press. Criticism, however, has been directed at coach Tite, of the Brazilian team, who did not call the Brazilian highlight for the upcoming commitments against Colombia and Argentina, for the qualifiers of the Qatar World Cup, in 2022.