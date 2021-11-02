Reason for Cissa Gumarães’ resignation is revealed and fans are shocked

THE resignation of Cissa Guimarães from Globo became one of the main topics of the last week, and the unexpected departure of the presenter from the “It’s more” it made those who followed the work of the communicator very sad.

Fans of the presenter edthe Saturday program on Globo they were somewhat surprised, when they saw the announcement, that Cissa Guimarães was no longer part of the Marinho radio station.

Why Cissa Guimarães was fired from Globo

The reason for the dismissal was what intrigued everyone the most, the communicator would have been turned off because the station did not want renew your contract, and why, we’ll reveal it to everyone at the end of the story.

Rather, it is our duty to remember that she is a precursor of several successful TV shows, and was part of several projects iimportant in the station’s history.

Like the Video Show, absolute success on the network for fifteen years, where she was between 1986 and 2001.

And more recently, the “It’s from Home”, where I was since 2015, being part of this attraction. Cissa has been on Rede Globo for over 40 years, and even so, she ended up being turned off.

The dismissal also took the communicator by surprise, in addition to a good part of the co-workers and viewers, who followed the trajectory of Cissa Guimarães.

Cissa would have been shocked by the news of the resignation

Presenters, such as Ana Furtado herself, would also have been surprised by the situation, including Ana and her companions made a tribute at the end of “É de Casa”.

Remembering that she was disconnected from the program on Friday, theuntil this date, it seemed that it was all right for her to continue presenting the attraction.

However, after she would have gone to the HR of the station to solve a bureaucratic problem, arriving there they called her to have a conversation.

From then on, the presenter didn’t even come back to say goodbye to her team, to the point that she, who has been at the station for over 40 years, had to say goodbye through WhatsApp.

On WhatsApp, she would have written an emotional text, saying that despite not continuing with the program, she hoped that everything would work out.

She also regretted that she couldn’t be heading out in person, to say goodbye to everyone, her team and her colleagues.

From the backstage of Globo, an exclusive piece of information was leaked, saying that the Cissa Guimarães would have been completely devastated with this dismissal, and no wonder.

On Twitter and the presenter, she limited herself to a few words.

My beloved GENTEM! Thank you very much for all the expressions of affection I’m receiving. You guys are the Light on my way! Let’s always go together in this Luzzzzz!!!!! — Cissa Guimarães (@cissa_guimaraes) October 29, 2021

What was the reason for the resignation and Cissa Guimarães

According to information from the Observatório da Televisão website, the reason was the salary of Cissa Guimarães, believe me, it was no small thing, the salary of the communicator would be estimated at BRL 100 thousand.

Then Globo decided not to renew her contract for a few more years, but at the same time I wonder is it that much money for a leading broadcaster like Globo?

It is known that nowadays, just for you to have an advertisement during the Jornal Nacional break, it can cost about BRL 400 thousand.

Globe makes massive layoffs this year 2021

What is noticeable is that Globo continues to promote significant cuts in its squad, especially in high salaries, and this could mean that more layoffs will occur before the end of the year.

How was the case of Fausto Silva, who saccording to journalist Léo Dias, he was informed by telephone that he would not need to record “Domingão do Faustão” again.

The presenter would not even have had the opportunity to say goodbye to his audience and fans, conquered throughout his 32 years at the broadcaster.

This year, veteran names at the network were dropped, after years at the house. In the area of ​​journalism, among them are: Ari Peixoto, Alberto Gaspar, Luís Fernando Silva Pinto, Fernando Saraiva and Roberto Paiva.