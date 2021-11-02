Red Dead Redemption can gain remaster similar to GTA Trilogy [Rumor]

With the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition approaching, Rockstar may be working on another remaster, and the chosen game may be Red Dead Redemption, which arrived in 2010 for PS3 and Xbox 360.

The information was revealed by Chris Klippel, from Rockstar Magazine, the French YouTube channel that covers the developer’s events. According to him, the new version of the wild west game is in development. Although he nails the theme and claims that the graphics may look like the original title, he said he didn’t have more details.

After the subject returned to circulation, since the video in which he talks about it is over 1 month old, Klippel made a clarification on Twitter.

Thank you for making the clarification!

The only thing I announced last November was the development of a remaster (or remake I don’t know) of RDR. Confirmed by Take Two this summer in their quarterly review with investors.

The rest is just my opinion, nothing more! ?? https://t.co/FScYSzQw68 — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) October 31, 2021

The possible return of Red Dead Redemption it’s not exactly new, as there have been rumors about it since last year. In August, Kotaku indicated that the developer is considering the remaster/remake depending on the outcome of GTA Trilogy. In the same article, the site revealed that GTA Trilogy it would arrive in 2021 for consoles and PC and would have graphics that would pay homage to the classic games.

Due to the lack of confirmation, it is important to bring the possible new Red Dead Redemption like a big rumor.