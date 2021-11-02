Red October: Cardano doesn’t take advantage of the market’s high and closes the month in fall

October was an extremely positive month for the main cryptocurrencies in the market, except for Cardano. The ADA ended the month in a fall, suffering a devaluation of more than 7%. After losing support in the $2 range on the 27th, it closed on Sunday at $1,964.

The impact can be considered even greater for the hodlers of Charles Hoskinson’s network token considering that on September 2 the ADA reached its historic high of $3.10, and ten days later the network went through the long-awaited Alonzo update, which now allows the implementation of smart contracts in the Cardano blockchain.

Meanwhile, among the top ten cryptors by market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have renewed their all-time highs. Polkadot (DOT) narrowly missed it, although it closed the rising month. In the last few days, Dogecoin (DOGE) has had high peaks and ended the month above where it started. And XRP remained in the accumulation phase.

Out of the top 10, but showing strength and running on the outside, Terra (LUNA) and Fantom (FTM), two smart contract blockchains that are direct competitors of Cardano, also posted historical price records in October. The first at the beginning of the month and the second on the very day after the ADA lost $2.00 support.

Rounding out the list of successful competitors is the Polygon second layer protocol (MATIC), which grew by 70% at the close of October. As the only consolation, the Avalanche fell a little more than 3% in the last 30 days, even so, a small retreat compared to the expressive highs observed in August (192%) and September (68%). All data are from CoinGecko.

ADA performance compared to key market cryptocurrencies in October 2021. Source: Trading View.

According to analyst Diego Consimo, founder of Crypto Investidor, the ADA’s inconsistent performance in October should not be compared to that of its new competitors, as Cardano is an older project, so it responds to market movements in a particular way. Consimo also highlights that Cardano is at an advantage when compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum for a year now:

“Cardano is a 2017 cryptocurrency that has been updating itself to compete with more recent projects, such as Solana and Terra. In this way, its movement really is different. However, we have to analyze Cardano since the beginning of October 2020, which was the month in which the cryptocurrency market started to rise. In this scenario, the ADA has already delivered a 4,000% increase, going from $0.075 to $3.10, while the ETH delivered 1,300% and the BTC 550% during the same period .”

Network fundamentals

Before listening to the opinions of other analysts about the short-term prospects for the ADA, it is worth noting some fundamentals of the network that put the investment in Cardano in check.

Cardano does not have Dapps in operation and Charles Hoskinson himself admitted this fact in August. So far, the situation remains unchanged.

In a live broadcast live on Saturday, entitled “Why Cardano doesn’t have dApps yet?”, Cardano’s ambassador in Brazil, Marcus Vinicius, explained that although the network’s on-chain structure is ready to run the decentralized applications, the off-chain components are not yet in operation.

According to Marcus Vinicius, the problem will be solved by the end of 2021. However, the first Dapps will come into operation in a reduced form – and there is no forecast when in fact the applications will be able to run fully.

Other smart contract protocols launched after Cardano, such as Solana and Avalanche, for example, are way ahead of Charles Hoskinson’s network in this regard and already have several dApps working normally.

As a consequence of the absence of active dApps, there are also few tokens based on Cardano’s blockchain available today. Looking at the section on CoinGecko’s website that organizes cryptocurrencies by functionality or ecosystem, it can be noted that there is no mention of Cardano.

In short, Cardano’s blockchain development is slow and almost always lagging behind the promises of Charles Hoskinson and the roadmap of the protocol. The functionality for implementing smart contracts is a good example of this.

After a long time of waiting, when the smart contracts were finally enabled the first app that tried to use it shut down unexpectedly. By comparison, the Ethereum network, which Charles Hoskinson co-founded, has been running smart contracts since 2015.

network metrics

On-chain data available on the Into the Block website confirms that market sentiment towards Cardano is currently negative.

THE correlation with Bitcoin is at -0.59. The closer to -1 the stronger the negative correlation, which means that Bitcoin and ADA prices tend to move in opposite directions. That is, the ADA is failing to take advantage of the BTC’s uptrend, which generally has a positive impact on the market. A correlation close to 1 would imply a strong positive correlation between the price of the two assets while a correlation close to 0 would indicate almost no correlation.

Only 8% of hodlers of the ADA have been active for over a year.. The valuation of a token depends largely on investors’ confidence to keep them in their portfolios in search of valuation. The small number of long-term investors is a clear negative sign of market sentiment towards Cardano.

The vast majority of Cardano’s token holders – 76% – bought it between October last year and September this year, possibly motivated by the sharp rise in the price in the period. Finally, 16% acquired the ADA in the last 30 days.

Of the other seven metrics available about Cardano, four are negative, three are neutral and none are positive.

The number of high-volume transactions, above $100,000, is on a clear downtrend, accumulating a 21.03% drop in the last seven days. The number of ADA holders who are in profit has shown a small negative change over the past seven days. And the relationship between the number of new addresses and the number of zeroed addresses is also negative, with a variation of -3.87% in a week. This metric indicates that you have more money going out than going into the network.

Finally, the sentiment in futures markets is at -1, its negative extreme. This indicator is calculated based on a variable model that analyzes the fluctuations in the volume of futures and open contracts in relation to changes in the asset’s spot price.

Analyst forecast

Although the fundamentals of the network and metrics point to the maintenance of the downtrend in the short term, Diego Consimo foresees a new upward leg for Cardano until the end of the year, with target at $5.00, as shown in the chart below. If it does, it would represent an appreciation of 150% in relation to the current price of the cryptoactive.

ADA/USDT daily chart targeting $5.00 by year end. Source: Crypto Investor

Trader and analyst Benjamin Cowen prefers not to make a prediction about when the ADA may retest and surpass its current historical price record, although he believes that this could happen in the medium term.

Cowen envisions a period of accumulation until Cardano’s ecosystem shows signs that it is indeed active and functioning. Until that happens, he expects the ADA to remain above $1.90, a region he calls “the bull market support zone.” If the ADA manages to maintain this limit, then it will then be able to break out of the range between $2.25 and $2.50 again towards a possible new historic high.

The trader and analyst doesn’t fear even the worst-case scenario, with a dip below $1.90 support. In that case, the accumulation period would only be longer, but eventually the ADA will end up setting a new price record, though probably not until 2022.

Analyzing the ADA situation in the short term, Cointelegraph analyst Rakesh Upadhyay points out that both moving averages are falling at the moment and the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is in the negative zone, indicating that the natural path tends to fall.

With the current level below the 20-day EMA ($2.12), bears will try again to break and close the ADA/USDT pair below the $1.87 support tested on October 27th. Such a move could signal the start of a deeper correction to $1.58.

This negative view will be invalidated if bulls hold and keep the price above the moving averages. The ADA/USDT pair could then rise to $2.47, resuming an uptrend.

As this article is being finalized, the ADA is priced at $1.95, an intraday low of 1.1%.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Trading View

