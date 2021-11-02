Redmi Smart Band Pro is Xiaomi’s new smartband; meet

This week, Xiaomi adds a new wearable device to its already extensive catalog. The novelty this time is called “Redmi Smart Band Pro” and resembles the shape of a traditional smartwatch, differentiating itself from the popular line of bracelets “Mi Band”. With a modern design, the model has a 1.47″ AMOLED screen in rectangular appearance, biometric analysis functions and a battery life of up to 14 days, when in daily use or up to 20 days of use in energy saving mode.

More specifically, Redmi Smart Band Pro’s screen has a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels, which totals a density of 264 ppi and ensures good display clarity. The model also features a blend of “2.5D” toughened glass, fiberglass reinforced, and polycaprolactam, a specific type of nylon, technologies for increased durability.

As far as your system is concerned, the smart bracelet offers up to 50 preset themes for users who enjoy personalization on their display. In addition, the model also has more than 110 different exercise monitoring modes — including running, cycling, swimming, and yoga — which generate a report with the evaluation of efforts for each completed session.

Monitoring exercise and physical activity is one of the main features of Xiaomi’s new wearable. (Source: Xiaomi / Reproduction)Source: Xiaomi

In this context, it is noteworthy that the Redmi Smart Band Pro also enables uninterrupted monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen level and sleep quality — all supported by communication with third-party applications such as Strava and Apple Health.

Availability

At the moment, Xiaomi has not detailed information regarding the availability of its new smart bracelet. However, it is likely that the Chinese Giant will release more data in the coming days directly on its website; check it out by clicking here.

There is still no official arrival forecast in Brazil or in the international market.