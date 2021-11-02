Referee accuses Anderson Pico, from Cruzeiro-RS, of swearing: ‘You have to kick yourselves in the head’

The regrettable scenes that took place during the A2 Gaucho Championship, between Cruzeiro-RS and Lajeadense, continue to take its toll. This Monday (1), the referee of the confrontation, Francisco Soares Dias, registered strong insults from the left side Anderson Pico in the summary.

In the document, Soares Dias stated that the 32-year-old player, currently at Cruzeiro-RS, would have threatened the judge’s physical integrity, alluding to the aggression suffered by Rodrigo Crivellaro, about a month ago, when he had his head kicked. by athlete William Ribeiro.

After the presentation of the red card, Anderson da Silveira Ribeiro uttered the following words: ‘I’m going to break your face, you son of a bitch, you have to kick yourself in the head.'”

In an interview with the ‘GE’, however, Pico made a point of defending himself and saying that he did not make the statements described by Soares Dias.

“As captain of Cruzeiro, it was a bad act, to have gone after him, to have breasted, it was very bad, nothing justifies it. But I want him to prove what I said. How am I going to say that? He’s writing like a football thug, that every game was violent. A very ugly thing.”