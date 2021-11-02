remember what happened in the last chapter

This week, the special edition of the telenovela Império enters its final stretch. In the next chapters, all the mysteries surrounding the villains in Aguinaldo Silva’s serials will be revealed, as well as the outcome of the story of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero), protagonist of the plot of nine. The last episode promises strong emotions, but it will also bring the death of some of the main characters.

What happens at the end of the novel Empire?

Empire ends this Friday, October 5th. In the last chapter of the novel, the villains Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia), Silviano (Othon Bastos) and José Pedro (Caio Blat) will come up with yet another plan to destroy the Commander. However, this time, the confrontation will end in the death of some of them.

At this point in the plot, José Alfredo and the audience of the telenovela will have already discovered that José Pedro is the person behind the identity of Fabrício Melgaço.

In the last chapter, the Machiavellian trio kidnaps Cristina (Leandra Leal) and asks the rich man for a fortune to free the blonde. The rescue scene yields some of the most electrifying moments in the soap opera.

The villains lure the Commander and Josué (Roberto Birindelli) to an abandoned shed and the characters clash. Josué distracts Maurílio, and meanwhile, Zé Alfredo shoots the biologist, who drops dead. Angry with his son’s death, Silviano tries to hit the man in black, but is surprised by Joshua. The driver then kills the butler.

José Pedro is injured during the confrontation and falls to the ground. Meanwhile, José Alfredo hurries to free Cristina from her bonds. When the two are about to leave the place, Caio Blat’s character manages to reach the gun and shoots his own father. The entrepreneur does not resist and dies.

And after José Alfredo’s death?

After the Commander’s death, Marta’s firstborn (Lilia Cabral) is arrested for his father’s murder. João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) is responsible for taking care of the company and the legacy of the man in black. Amanda (Adriana Birolli) starts raising her son, the result of her relationship with the jeweler’s financial director, alone.

Marta and Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) are united in mourning and, together, they go to Mount Roraima to throw the ashes of their beloved. Cristina (Leandra Leal) and Vicente (Rafael Cardoso) are still together and have two children, while Maria Clara (Andreia Horta) will spend a season abroad.

In the final scene of the novel, the Commander appears in ghost form during a family gathering.

As of November 8, Globo will air the new soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol, at 9:30 pm, Brasília time.