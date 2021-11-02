Revenue Says Brazilians Buy Gasoline and Gas Illegally in Argentina – Economy

(photo: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press) The Internal Revenue Service stated, in a video shown this Monday (11/01) by “Meio-Day Paran”, from the RPC, that Brazilians have been buying illegal gas and gasoline bottles from Argentina. Gas loading in Argentina, according to the organization, costs around R$25, while 1 liter of gasoline costs R$3 – much more attractive prices than the approximately R$100 currently paid in the gas canister in national territory and the more than R$7 charged per liter of gasoline.

According to the Revenue, the items, in addition to entering the country without permission, are transported in inappropriate containers, which puts the lives of citizens at risk, since they are highly flammable products.

In the video, the Chief Revenue Officer in Dionsio Cerqueira (SC), Mark Tollemache, says that the amounts much lower than those charged in Brazil “cause criminals to bring large quantities for resale”.

“The Federal Revenue, together with other security agencies, is intensifying its operations at this border point, in order to prevent these products from entering national territory and, thus, protect the national economy, especially the fuel sector”, he reinforced Tollemache.

According to the latest survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the price of gasoline rose for the 4th week in a row, with an increase of 3.1% between the 24th and 30th of October, which led to the average value at R$ 6.56 per liter. In some locations in Rio Grande do Sul, the value reached R$7.88/Liter. In the Federal District, the fuel was found up to R$7.19, and in the Fernando de Noronha archipelago it reached R$9.66