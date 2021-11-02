Rico amuses pedestrians by telling that he recorded a video with Lexa

by

Rico Melquiades, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), amused Tiago Piquilo, Valentina Francavilla, MC Gui and Marina Ferrari by telling how it was to participate in the video for “Taradinha”, a song by the singer Lexa.

“Hey, MC Gui, I recorded a video with Lexa, haven’t you seen my video? Lexa, Kevinho and Rico Melquiades,” he began. “What do you do?” asked Valentina.

“Nothing, I do three seconds like that,” said the pawn, who then ran from one side of the living room to the other, eliciting laughter from his colleagues.

“I have to pause: ‘Look at me’. But I agreed, I made a video with Lexa,” he continued, amusing the group, and telling how the singer’s video is. “It’s pretty cool the video, but I show up a little bit. I’m famous, guys,” said Rico.

“Have you rehearsed before?”, asked Valentina and the comedian confirmed. “You took a picture with her,” followed Mouse’s former stage assistant.

“A friend, of course, she’s famous and so am I. She and I were glued together, in the same dressing room,” Rico replied.

