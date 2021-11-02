Rico vents Erasmus about Sthe

Rico Melquiades told Erasmo Viana about having been disappointed with Sthe Matos after the argument during the discord game in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

In the kitchen, while preparing his breakfast, Rico stated that he did not like the attitude of his colleague in confinement. “I was disappointed in Sthefane, man. I never imagined […]” began the comedian. “I remember you helped her. I saw that he hurt you,” interrupted Erasmus.

I helped her and when I saw that she was in the group, I went on with my life with other people and she with hers.

Rich Melquiades.

“I think they made up her mind about it. I think they said ‘oh, Rico just cheated on you because I don’t know what,'” the fitness influencer said.

Rico said he could just pay good guy to captivate people and not go to the hot seat. “I could do very well, just make fun and cheat on Mileide or Bil who are very engaged, but I don’t need that. It’s something that never crossed my mind.

Erasmus remembered Rico’s advice to Sthe regarding her fiance. “I thought it was heavy, but as you had already said this to her in person… [..]”.

“I spoke and I only made it public because as she didn’t think about me [..] Back in Faro, she called me disrespectful, man,” recalled Rico.

Pugliesi’s ex-husband agreed with his friend and recalled a situation involving ex-BBB Jonas and Mari Gonzalez:

If I had intimacy I would also speak because I remember that in the other reality show there was a situation similar to Mari and Jonas, who is a friend of mine. There was a time when she was giving the guy a foot massage and Jonas was pissed off and I was also sorry for him. If the person is married, even if it is friendship, that thing like that, I think everything has to think about the person who is out there.

Erasmus Viana

The fitness influencer claimed to have a person outside of reality and avoid situations like these. “I’m not even dating, but I keep moving away. It goes with each one’s relationship,” he concluded.