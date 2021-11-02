Rio had 25% of the expected rain for November in the first 14 hours of this Monday; see the forecast for the next days

RIO — November started with a lot of rain and thermometers hitting 21 degrees in Rio, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet). The city has been in the mobilization stage since Sunday, at 6:25 pm, according to the Rio Operations Center. In the first 14 hours of this November 1st, it rained an average of 31mm. According to COR, this average amount is 25% of what is expected for the month based on the historical series.

Flood points, water pockets and tree falls were recorded in the West Zone and in Nova Friburgo, in the Serrana do Rio region, according to the Civil Defense and the COR.

According to the Operations Center, in the last 24 hours, Sepetiba, Ilha do Governador and Barra/Barrinha were the places with the most rain in the city.





Historical average of rainfall by neighborhood

Ilha do Governador: until 1:45 pm, it rained 35% of the historical average rainfall for this location in November

Penha: until 1:45 pm, it rained 40% of the historical average rainfall for this location in November

Irajá: until 1:45 pm, it rained 34% of the historical average rainfall for this location in November

The Jardim Maravilha neighborhood, in Guaratiba, in the West Zone, registered a flooding point on Sunday night, as shown by Bom Dia Rio. A resident recorded a video of Rua Letícia flooded. The region suffers from constant problems with flooding when there is rain.

“With the drizzle, can you see?! (showing the flooded street). This is rainwater mixed with sewage”, says the resident in the video.

In the photo, Rua Letícia flooded, in Guaratiba Photo: Reproduction

The COR stated that a team from the Secretariat for Conservation (Seconserva) is on site, and there is no congestion in the region.

According to the state’s Civil Defense, there were two tree falls because of the rain: one on Rua dos Poemas 35, in Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone; and another at Praça Getúlio, in Friburgo.

The Operations Center also registered a tree fall on Avenida Abelardo Bueno, towards Avenida Salvador Allende, almost at the height of the Centro Olímpico do BRT terminal, in Barra da Tijuca, and on Rua Ourém, at the height of Rua Herculândia, in Curicica. According to information, in Barra da Tijuca, there is no retention or congestion. A Comlurb team is on site.

COR registered six water pockets in the West Zone. They are: one, on Estrada da Barra da Tijuca; two, on Estrada da Pedra, in Santa Cruz; one on Avenida Cesario de Melo, and two on Estrada do Mendanha, both in Campo Grande.

The forecast, according to Alerta Rio, is unstable weather until Tuesday. Starting on Wednesday, the forecast is for a gradual reduction in cloud cover.

Recommendations for the mobilization stage:

follow your routine

Follow the Alerta Rio weather forecast and its updates.

All citizens must register for the Civil Defense alert service via SMS. Just send your home zip code to 40199 via text message. It is free.

If necessary, use emergency telephones 193 (Fire Department) and 199 (Civil Defense).

See the weather forecast in Rio Friday, according to Inmet:

Monday: minimum temperature of 19 degrees and maximum of 24 degrees. Overcast weather with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms;

Tuesday: minimum temperature of 20 degrees and maximum of 27 degrees. Overcast weather with drizzle;

Wednesday: minimum temperature of 20 degrees and maximum of 28 degrees. Weather with many clouds with isolated rain showers;

Thursday: minimum temperature of 19 degrees and maximum of 27 degrees. Weather with many clouds with rain isolated;

Friday: minimum temperature of 17 degrees and maximum of 28 degrees. Cloudy weather.