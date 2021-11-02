Rogério Ceni follows São Paulo’s under-20 team in victory over Flamengo, at the Brazilian Nationals

This Monday (1), the São Paulo beat Flamengo for the first leg of the 2021 Brazilian Under-20 Championship semifinal. During the game, an illustrious fan was in the stands of the Marcelo Portugal Gouveia stadium, in Cotia: the coach of the Tricolor professional team, Rogério Ceni.

The current coach of the first team, Ceni was already ‘on the other side’ of the confrontation waged by the youngsters this Monday. Before taking over Tricolor, the former goalkeeper was Flamengo’s coach, where he won the 2020 Brasileirão in a game at Morumbi.

Back at the team where he is an idol as a player, Rogério’s interest in the youth categories is not surprising, as the coach usually gives opportunities and game minutes to the young players revealed in Cotia.

In his team, Ceni counts on Liziero, Gabriel Sara and Igor Gomes as a fundamental trio for the midfield, in addition to using Rodrigo Nestor on several occasions.

Starting to build the team for next season and looking for reinforcements, Ceni seems to see the base with good eyes and may have in Cotia a name for the professional cast in 2022.

During the 90 minutes, Ceni watched São Paulo beat Flamengo by 1-0, with a beautiful goal by Caio. Tricolor only need a draw in the return game to qualify for the final.