Roni released to play for Corinthians and Piton starts work to return

Corinthians won a reinforcement for their next matches. This Tuesday, defensive midfielder Roni completed the transition period after recovering from a ligament sprain in his right knee and was released for activities with the rest of the group, which should take place from this Wednesday.

The player had been out since September 13, when he suffered from the problem after the fall of an Atlético-GO player on his right leg. Timão predicted a return to the field in five weeks, which took another two weeks of transition until his return was assured.

Roni has so far had three goals and an assist at the Brazilian Nationals, sharing with Adson the third place in the club’s top scorer in the tournament. Raised to professional last year, he started 14 first-round matches before being injured.

Besides him, who also appeared on the pitch was left-back Lucas Piton, who started the transition after treating a discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh. The problem took him out of the match against Chapecoense, on Monday.

Because of his absence, Reginaldo, a Corinthians under-20 player, trained again with the main group, one day after making up the bench in the triumph against Santa Catarina.

