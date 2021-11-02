‘Round 6’ inspired cryptocurrency collapses, losing millions of dollars in minutes – Monet

+



The protagonists of the Round 6 series (Photo: Reproduction)

A cryptocurrency inspired by the ‘Round 6’ series collapsed just a day after its market value jumped by more than 310,000%. According to the website of British media group BBC, production-inspired tokens were worth $0.1 last week, jumped to $2,856 and are now down by 99.99%.

The series’ cryptocurrency had been named Squid, in reference to the production’s English title ‘Squid Game’. However, the Squids were part of a scheme that prevented their buyers from later selling them. The site that marketed the cryptocurrency went down and the social networks that promoted Squids were deleted.

Scene from the Round 6 series (2021) (Photo: Publicity)

“It’s one of the many schemes that inexperienced investors end up being lured and exploited to,” economist Eswar Prasad said in an interview with the BBC about cryptocurrencies inspired by the South Korean series.

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Oh Young-Soo, ‘Round 6’ follows a group of people in financial difficulty who accept the offer to participate in a deadly children’s games championship in hopes of winning a billionaire prize.

Scene from the Round 6 series (2021) (Photo: Reproduction)

The plot of the series refers to the challenges of the ‘Saws’ franchise, but with scavenger hunts involving children’s rhymes.

The collapse of the series-inspired cryptocurrency even resulted in jokes on social networks referring to the production’s history. “There can only be one winner,” joked someone on Twitter, noting that someone probably made a lot of money at the expense of cryptocurrency investors.

