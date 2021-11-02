Rumor: Red Dead Redemption remaster is in development

Facebook

A remaster of Red Dead Redemption is supposedly in development for PC and consoles. The new statement comes from Rockstar Magazine, as first identified by Reddit (via GamesRadar), a channel with a history of reporting Rockstar-related information in the past. Now Rockstar Magazine is claiming knowledge of a remastering of Red Dead Redemption, more than a decade after its original release in 2010.

You can watch the video below where the claims are made, but it’s in French. Platforms are not specified, but Rockstar Magazine says it doesn’t expect a full remake of Red Dead Redemption for this new remaster, but rather a visual overhaul and update as in GTA Trilogy coming from Rockstar.

It is worth noting that this is not the first news of a remaster of Red Dead Redemption. Previously, the Kotaku website said that Rockstar would consider a remaster if the trilogy of GTA was well accepted.

Elsewhere in the same video, Rockstar Magazine claims that things aren’t looking so good for GTA 6. It is said that, following the departure of studio co-founder Dan Houser in early 2020, the game had to restart its development, and is currently in a ‘messy’ state. GTA 6 is a rumor that has been popping up for a long time in the video game industry in general, with numerous reports alleging various details about the game unannounced in recent years.