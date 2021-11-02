Russia will react to attempts to break “strategic parity”, says Putin

Russia will react to attempts by other countries to break “strategic parity,” President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, referring to the global missile defense system being mobilized by the United States and its allies.







Russian President Vladimir Putin 11/01/2021 Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/Kremlin via Reuters Photo: Reuters

Russia fears that effective missile defense will allow its Western adversaries to abandon the doctrine of mutually assured defense, which for decades has prevented nuclear powers from attacking each other.

“We know very well that some of our foreign counterparts will not stop trying to break this parity, including mobilizing global missile defense elements in close proximity to our borders,” Putin said at a meeting with military leadership and defense officials.

“We cannot ignore these threats to Russia’s security, and we will respond to them appropriately.”

Putin also said that the participation of the US Navy command ship Mount Whitney in North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) exercises in the Black Sea is part of a trend of stronger Western military activity near Russian borders.

“We get a glimpse of this through binoculars, or through the sights of equivalent defense systems,” Putin said.