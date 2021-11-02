Santos has an important week to recover players and leave the DM empty

Santos’ cast off on Halloween Sunday should only re-appear, aiming for the derby against Palmeiras only on Tuesday afternoon (02), at CT Rei Pelé

After the victory against the Athletic Paranaense away from home for 2-0 at Arena da Baixada, the saints had a rest day this Sunday and is still resting this Monday (01). Coach Fábio Carille’s team should re-present this Tuesday afternoon (02), at CT Rei Pelé to start the preparation of Alvinegro Praiano for the derby against palm trees.

Good news for the Santos fan is that Santos will have a full week to recover their players, since the match against Verdão will only happen next Sunday (7th). In addition, it is of due importance that the team can recover its athletes who are in the Medical Department.

After the game against Hurricane, Carille highlighted the importance of the empty week: “The players ran too hard. The week will be fundamental to recover and also to organize the team better.” In the match, Peixe made three substitutions due to injury: Felipe Jonatan, Angelo and Velázquez. The case that is a little more worrying is the Uruguayan.

The defender left at halftime after feeling slight discomfort in the adductor in his left thigh. According to information from the Peixe’s press office, the player will be re-evaluated daily. Although, the player must also be available to Fábio Carille on Sunday.

Other athletes are handed over to the club’s Medical Department: Léo Baptistão, Jobson, Kaiky, Sandry, Kevin Malthus and John and there are still doubts for the classic. Carille should count on the return of midfielder Vinicius Zanocelo and forward Marinho, after being suspended.