Santos needs to overcome low performance in classics; understand and see the numbers

With an eye on the weekend’s game against Palmeiras, Alvinegro from Praia needs to overcome his low performance in classics this season.

As was said here yesterday, the saints should re-appear this Tuesday afternoon (02) to start preparing for the match against the palm trees this Sunday, 07, from 4 pm, for the 30th round of the Brazilian championship, in Vila Belmiro. And with an eye on the weekend’s game, Peixe needs to improve its low performance in classics in 2021.

At first, Alvinegro Praiano played seven classics this season, with one win, two draws and four defeats, totaling a performance of only 23.8%. Santos’ only victory against a state rival was against São Paulo, in Vila, in the first round of Brasileirão. Against Palmeiras, there are two defeats, both at Allianz Parque. The game on Sunday in Vila will have 100% of the public released.

In addition to a crowded Vila Belmiro, an asset of Fábio Carille’s team is the current moment for Santos. The team is coming off two straight victories and is five points from the relegation zone. For the confrontation, the coach must keep the team that has been working on the field, hoping that the players in the DM are at his disposal.

Also in the Brazilian Championship, Santos will face Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. When he commanded Timão, Fábio Carille was characteristic of his good performance in classics.