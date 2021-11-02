São Paulo beat Flamengo and started ahead in the semifinals of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship

O São Paulo started ahead in the semifinal of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. This Monday (1), playing at home, at the Marcelo Portugal Gouvêa stadium, in Cotia, Tricolor won the Flamengo 1-0 and only needs a draw in the return game to secure the final.

Selected by Alex de Souza, São Paulo went to the field in the 3-5-2, with: Felipe; Belém, Beraldo and Luizão; Moreira, Pablo, Léo, Pedrinho and Patryck; Vitinho and Caio. Pagé, Facundo, Negrucci, Samuel and João Adriano left the bench during the match.

Tricolor showed security in the defensive sector and did not allow the red-black players to make a goal away from home, showing that the idea of ​​Alex to come in with three defenders worked.

In attack, the team used the tips, exploiting Vitinho and Caio in speed plays, another novelty of the team assembled by Alex. Caio is from the Under-17 team and, even though he had already played for the Under-20 team, he made his debut as a starter in the category in Brasileirão games.

Thus, the home team opened the scoring in the 29th minute of the first half. Caio received it on the left, and, in a speed play, dribbled the marker and the goalkeeper to score a beautiful goal.

The second stage had Flamengo more offensive and pressing hard in search of a draw, but the São Paulo team resisted and defended itself well, also exploiting counterattacks.

Coach of the São Paulo professional and former Flamengo coach, Rogério Ceni watched the match from the stands.

The return game will be next Friday (5), at Gávea stadium, at 4 pm, in Rio de Janeiro. Due to the game, the match against XV de Piracicaba, for the Campeonato Paulista in the category, which would be played on Thursday (7), was rescheduled for next Monday (8), at the Marcelo Portugal Gouvêa stadium, in Cotia.