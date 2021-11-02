São Paulo Medical Council opens 25 investigations to investigate complaints against Prevent Senior

SAO PAULO — The Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo (Cremesp) opened 25 inquiries to investigate the health operator Prevent Senior after complaints made by doctors and patients during the pandemic. The polls are kept confidential.

The procedures refer to alleged irregular practices by the company, such as unauthorized research, provision and disclosure of drug treatments proven to be ineffective against Covid-19 (the “Covid kit”), suspected adulteration of death certificates and shipment of medications compulsory form.

In October, Cremesp asked the Attorney General of the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP), Mário Luiz Sarrubbo, to participate in the commission created at the agency to investigate the complaints against the operator. The council says that since 2020 it has carried out “several inspections at Prevent Senior units, which verified documents relating to medical care” and that, therefore, it could contribute to the investigations.

At a meeting days later, prosecutors informed Cremesp members that they must request details about what the Code of Ethics describes about medical autonomy and whether this was followed in the Prevent Senior protocols, according to GloboNews. The objective is to find out if there was illegality in the prescription of ineffective medications.

Last week, as determined by the Court, Prevent Senior delivered to the Civil Police of São Paulo the medical records of three patients who died in hospitals in the network during Covid-19 treatment, which occurred between August 2020 and March 2021. The investigators they requested the breach of confidentiality of these three people to try to find out what might have happened in the case of Luciano Hang’s mother and doctor Anthony Wong. In both cases, according to testimony, information about the death by Covid-19 was omitted.

The first of the three deaths was that of actor Gesio Amadeu, 73, who participated in soap operas such as “Chiquititas” (1997), “Sinhá Moça” (2006) and “Flor do Caribe” (2013). At the time, the family stated that he was admitted to the ICU with high blood pressure and, when he was transferred to a room, he started to have fever and was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The other two cases are of journalist and sports commentator Orlando Duarte, 88, who died on December 15, 2020, after three weeks of hospitalization, and actor João Acaiabe, who died on March 31 of this year, aged 76. Acaiabe played Tio Barnabé, in the second version of Sítio do Picapau Amarelo, and participated in the soap operas Eterna Magia and Segundo Sol. He was intubated, but did not resist after suffering two cardiac arrests.

The inquiry is at the 1st Precinct for the Suppression of Crimes against Personal Freedom, of the Department of Homicides and Personal Protection (DHPP). In case of proven omission of the disease in death certificates, those responsible may be liable for misrepresentation and omission to notify the authorities of the disease.

Prevent denies that there was an omission in the death certificates of the physician Anthony Wong and the entrepreneur’s mother. He also denies having committed other irregularities.

In another line of investigation, this time at the São Paulo City Council, members of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) want to investigate whether the operator paid more attention to private patients than to those who had health insurance. The line of investigation was opened last week, after testimonies that pointed out as recurrent the practice of referring beneficiaries of the health insurance to palliative care before exhausting medical treatments.