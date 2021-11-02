Scam, Diego makes Pilar a fool and plays her against Samuel · TV News

Diego’s (Mouhamed Harfouch) character will be challenged by Samuel (Michel Gomes) in In Times of the Emperor. He’ll alert Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) about her current boyfriend’s real intentions to help her get rid of Eudoro’s (José Dumont) farm, but he’s going to break his face. After all, the young woman will accuse him of being jealous on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The colonel will not carry out his threat to disinherit his eldest daughter in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials. He will prevent Tonico (Alexandre Nero) from squeezing his fortune by dividing his assets equally between the health worker and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski).

The deputy, however, will only rest after convincing Pilar to sell her share of the land to Matoso (an undisclosed actor). At first, she will be suspicious of the villain’s proposal, but will be convinced by Diego that it is a good deal.

The protagonist played by Gabriela Medvedovski, by the way, will embark for the Recôncavo Baiano to close the agreement n the scenes that will be shown from next Tuesday (9). She will bump into Samuel, who will have traveled at the request of Pedro (Selton Mello) to build dams against drought in the region.

The engineer will be surprised when the girl reveals that Diego advised her to move the cotton plantations forward. He will alert her that the product is on the rise, as the Civil War (1861-1865) caused US exports to drop dramatically.

Full of herself, Pilar will provoke her ex-boyfriend by saying that he is just having an elbow pain after being replaced by the character of Mouhamed Harfouch. They’ll argue again, and Brazil’s first doctor will return home with a flea in her ear.

With Samuel’s words echoing in her head, she then goes to propose to Dolores that they face Tonico one more time so they don’t get rid of Eudoro’s farm.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

