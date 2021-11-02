Secret Truth 2 Actress Makes Angel’s Life Hell in New Chapters · TV News

Júlia Byrro gave a spoiler on the soap opera, which is full of chapters in Secret Truths 2, which arrives on Globoplay this Wednesday (3). The actress revealed that Lara will finally go to jail against the protagonist played by Camila Queiroz, whom she blames for her miserable life in the interior of São Paulo. “According to her, it’s all Angel’s fault,” he pointed out.

Poisoned by Araídes (Maria Luísa Mendonça), Gui’s half-sister (Gabriel Leone) will risk her modeling career to get closer and destroy her sister-in-law.

“The next few episodes are going to be more about building how she’s going to get this revenge against Angel, so you can expect a lot of anger throughout the plot,” explained the newcomer, in an interview with reporter Ivo Madoglio on Mais Você this Wednesday ( two).

The interpreter also stated that she is surprised by the repercussions around Lara, who not only sees her mother being beaten but is also harassed by her stepfather Nicolau (Júlio Machado).

Lara and Araídes in Secret Truths 2

“The scenes are very heavy, very complicated, because she deals with a lot of pain and a very strong social criticism. I’m very happy, people have been praising me a lot,” said Júlia, who did not expect to pursue an artistic career until she received the invitation. to participate in the Walcyr Carrasco newsletter:

I studied, I was a model, but the thing I least imagined was becoming an actress one day. Living this way is as if, until today, someone was going to come out of the closet to say that it’s just a joke, that it’s not real. So is [quase] a dream.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th, and then on December 1st and 15th.

Altogether there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

