See the minimum and recommended requirements to run Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC

Activision indicates RTX 3080 or RX 6800 XT to play in 4K resolution

THE Activision released the indicated specifications to play Call of Duty: Vanguard at the PRAÇA, with four different presets, the company brings to the player minimum, recommended, competitive and ultra requirements, the latter for those looking for the maximum graphic quality that 4K offers.

In addition, users who have already purchased the game will be able to pre-load it from today (2) at 2:00 pm Brasília time on the app. Battle.net. Check the specifications below and see which category your equipment fits into.

Minimum requirements

Operational system: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage Space: 36GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video Memory: 2 GB



Recommended requirements

Operational system: Windows 10 64-bit ((latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM memory: 12 GB

Storage Space: 61GB at launch

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video Memory: 4GB

Competitive Requirements

Operational system: Windows 10 64-bit ((latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

RAM memory: 16 GB

Storage Space: 61GB at launch

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Video Memory: 8 GB

Ultra 4K Requirements



Operational system: Windows 10 64-bit ((latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

RAM memory: 16 GB

Storage Space: 61GB at launch

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video Memory: 10 GB

The version of PRAÇA counts on the collaboration of the studio beenox for its development, besides counting on exclusive features of the new Ricochet anti-cheat system.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released in 9 of November for PRAÇA and also to Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one and Xbox Series.

What did you think of the requirements presented by Activision, which will you play? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

