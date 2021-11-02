See the north pole of the moon Europa in an unprecedented record made by the Juno spacecraft

The Juno spacecraft has been providing new discoveries about Jupiter since 2016 and, in addition to studying the gas giant, the spacecraft also brings news about some of its moons. Now, Juno has provided a view of a region of the moon Europa that, until then, was invisible. While continuing on its primary mission to examine the planet’s atmosphere, the probe managed to make the first record of Europe’s north pole, when it was approximately 80,000 kilometers away.

The image was processed by Andrea Luck, a citizen scientist who worked with the information from the JunoCam camera aboard the probe. The individual pixels were rendered with a resolution of 50 km to 60 km and, although not as high, the resolution was enough to allow us to see some characteristics of the region, such as changes in the reflectivity of light (the albedo) on a moon that usually , it’s already quite brilliant by itself. According to NASA officials, future overflights will show Europe’s North Pole more clearly.

Registration of the North Pole of Europe, made by the Juno probe (Image: Reproduction/NASA/SwRI/MSSS/Andrea Luck)

According to Scott Bolton, principal investigator for the Juno mission, Europa’s vision will get better next year, when the spacecraft approaches the polar region and is only a few hundred kilometers away from it. “This is a great example and a taste of what’s to come,” commented Bolton during a press conference held on the 28th to release new data on Jupiter’s atmosphere.

In the future, Europe will be visited by two major missions: the JUpiter ICy moons Explorer (JUICE), from the European Space Agency (ESA), which is due to launch in 2022 to fly over this and other moons of Jupiter; and NASA’s Europa Clipper, which is scheduled to launch in 2024 and will focus solely on this Jovian natural satellite. Both are expected to arrive there and start their activities in mid 2030.

