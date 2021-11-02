See tips to avoid disease and danger in SC cemeteries this holiday of the Dead

Check out the guidelines of the Epidemiological Surveillance on the care in the tributes

The All Souls’ Holiday is this Tuesday (2) and many people visit cemeteries in the state and pay homage to people who are gone with flowers. However, care is taken to avoid the accumulation of water in the tombs, as this favors the appearance of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits diseases such as dengue, zika and chikungunya.

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance of Blumenau, people need to avoid placing containers that accumulate water. In case of artificial flower vases, they must be pierced. On the other hand, those made with natural flowers must not contain plastic in the surroundings, and none of them can be supported by dishes.

Administrators and servants who work in cemeteries are instructed to remove places that have water accumulation conditions. “It is very important that the owners keep these places always clean and without any place that can accumulate water”, declares Eleandra Casani, supervisor of the “Program to Combat Dengue” in Blumenau.

Actions to fight mosquitoes

In the municipality of Presidente Getúlio, in Alto Vale do Itajaí, surveillance posted banners with the phrase “Fighting the dengue mosquito is everyone’s task” in the city’s cemetery to alert residents about standing water.

In Blumenau, the surveillance program takes action, after the Day of the Dead, to eliminate breeding sites and reservoirs that accumulate water, in order to prevent the spread of the mosquito.

State law

The Santa Catarina Law No. 18,024, created on October 24, 2020, establishes norms to prevent the spread of transmitted diseases, such as yellow fever (Aedes albopictus) and dengue (Aedes aegypti).

Among the regulations are:

Art. 3 Owners, lessees or persons responsible for private properties, or not, located in the State of Santa Catarina, are obliged to adopt control measures that prevent the proliferation of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, where:

(…) III – change the water in the plant pots at maximum intervals of 5 (five) days, keep aquatic plants in moist sand and keep the plant pot dishes with sand, preventing immersed water or water accumulation in the dishes;