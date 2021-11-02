See what opens and what closes in Belo Horizonte on the All Souls’ holiday – General

Consumers will be able to go shopping even on holiday (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) In this holiday of All Souls’ Day, Tuesday (2/11), commerce in Belo Horizonte will be able to function normally, respecting the opening hours stipulated by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH). Information from the Belo Horizonte Shopkeepers Chamber (CDL/BH).

Check out below what opens and what closes on November 2nd in Belo Horizonte.

Shopping City



Food: 11 am to 9 pm

Shops and kiosks: 10 am to 4 pm

Super Our: 8 am to 9 pm

Cinema: 2 pm to 9 pm

Shopping city ordinances: 10 am to 9 pm

Minas Shopping



Shops and kiosks: 2 pm to 8 pm

Food court: 12pm to 9pm

Smart Fit Academy: 8 am to 2 pm

Cinema: according to Cinemat programming

Axial: 7 am to 1 pm

Boulevard



Shops and kiosks: 2 pm to 8 pm

Food court: 11 am to 9 pm

Restaurants: 11am to 1am

Via Shopping



Shops and kiosks: 2 pm to 8 pm

Food court: 12pm to 10pm

Cinema: according to Cinemat programming

BH Shopping



Shops and kiosks: 2 pm to 8 pm

Food court: 10 am to 10 pm

Carrefour: 8 am to 9 pm

American stores: 12:00 to 20:00

Hotzone: 12pm to 9pm

Cinema: as per Cinemark schedule

Diamond Mall



Shops and kiosks: 2 pm to 8 pm

Food court: 10 am to 10 pm

Verdemar: 7 am to 9 pm

Araujo Drugstore: 9 am to 10 pm

Cinema: according to the published schedule

Gym: 8 am to 2 pm

Lotrica: does not open

Ptio Savassi



Shops and kiosks: 2 pm to 8 pm

Gastronomy: 10 am to 10 pm

Shopping North



Shopping Norte informed that on the November 2nd holiday, the establishment will be open during normal hours, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Shopping Del Rey



Shops and kiosks: 2 pm to 8 pm

Food court: 11 am to 10 pm

Shopping station



Still not informed.

According to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (FEBRABAN), bank agencies close on the 2nd, even in locations where the holiday was brought forward to another date. Consumption bills, such as water, electricity, telephone, and meats due on November 2nd can be paid, without surcharge, on Wednesday (11/3).

All Hemominas units will be closed on November 2nd.

Visits to public cemeteries are allowed, without prior appointment, from 7:00 am to 5:30 pm. PBH’s guidance is for each family to bring their own flowers, and only natural ones will be allowed and there will be no sale at the location.

On Tuesday (2/11), there will be no working hours at Cemig’s service stations and agencies. From Wednesday (3/11), the service will be normal.

Tourism, parks and zoo



On All Souls’ Day, the Central Market of Belo Horizonte will be open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Regarding information posts, only the CAT Mercado Central will be open. The hours are from 8am to 1pm.

– Serra do Curral Park: Entrance is allowed until 4 pm, and there is a requirement for vaccination against yellow fever.

– Parque das Mangabeiras: Proof of vaccination against yellow fever is also required.

– Francisco Lins do Rego Park/Ecolgico da Pampulha: Entrance is allowed until 4 pm.

– Renato Azeredo Municipal Park

– Nossa Senhora da Piedade Park

– Fazenda Lagoa do Nado Municipal Park

– Elias Michel Farah Park

– Caiara Neighborhood Ecological Park

– Vencesli Firmino Ecological Park

– Ursulina de Andrade Mello Park

– Pedro Machado Park

– Cassia Eller Park

– Butterfly Forest Park

– Park Julien Rien

– Carlos de Faria Tavares Municipal Park (Vila Pinho)

– Jos Lopes dos Reis Park (Baleares)

– Bairro Cenculo Park

– University Park

– May Day Park

– Ferno Dias Municipal Park

– Ismael de Oliveira Fbregas Park

– Marcos Mazzoni Park

– Royal Park

– Rosinha Cadar Park

– Tom Jobim Park

– Professor Amlcar Vianna Martins Park

– Jardim Belmonte Park

– Orlando de Carvalho Silveira Park

– Guilherme Lage Park

– Planalto Neighborhood Park

– Parque Aggeo Pio Sobrinho: There is a requirement for vaccination against yellow fever.

– Jacques Cousteau Parks: There is a requirement for vaccination against yellow fever.

– Hawaii Neighborhood Park

– Roberto Burle Marx Park

– Carlos de Faria Tavares Park (Vila Pinho)

– Estrela Dalva Park

– Alfredo Sabetta Ecological Park

– Vila Pantanal Park

– Halley Alves Bessa Park

– Eduardo Couri Journalist Park

– Trevo Neighborhood Park

– Matinha Park

– Tio dos Santos Municipal Park

– Confiscation Park

– Juscelino Kubistchek Park

– Spillway area of ​​the Santa Lcia Dam

– Parque das Naes

– Vale do Arrudas Linear Park

– Jos Cndido da Silveira Linear Park

– Mountains Garden Park

Check out the schedule of the spaces that are part of the Freedom Circuit:

The Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB) normally opens on Monday (1st November), from 10 am to 10 pm. Already on Tuesday (2/11) stay closed.

The Museum of Mines and Metal (MM Gerdau) does not open for two days.

BDMG Cultural is temporarily closed.

The UFMG Knowledge Space remains closed (it has not reopened after release).

The Memorial Minas Gerais Vale is closed on Monday (11/1) and on Tuesday (2/11) it is open from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, with stays until 6:00 pm (normal time).

The Popular Art Center and the Military Museum will be closed for the two days

The Museu Mineiro is open only on Tuesdays, from 11am to 5pm.

The Palcio das Artes is closed on Mondays, it is open from 9:30 am to 9:00 pm on Tuesday.

The Casa da Fotografia de Minas Gerais (Cmera Sete) is closed on Mondays and on Tuesdays it will be open from 9:30 am to 8:00 pm.

According to the city hall, popular restaurants I, II, III and IV will offer lunch exclusively for the homeless population.

According to the PBH, there will be household collection of common waste in homes and in commerce. The Small Volume Receiving Units (URPVs) will be open to the population, and there will be no selective collection.

BH Resolve, Sine Municipal stations, Procon stations and cultural facilities will not work on November 2nd.

