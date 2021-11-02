See who are civil firefighters who died in the collapse of the cave in Altinópolis

Landslide happened on Sunday, 31, and killed nine professionals who were on site participating in training; politicians and public figures demonstrated

JOEL SILVA/FOTOARENA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT Accident happened last Sunday, 31



Nine civil firefighters died in the collapse of a cave in the city of Altinopolis, inside São Paulo. The episode took place on Sunday, 31, during training held at the site. All victims have been identified and the bodies have been released by the Forensic Medical Institute (IML). Of the nine dead, six are from the city of Potatoes, which decreed official mourning and announced a collective wake for the victims. The other three dead will have their wakes held in their cities, at the request of their families. In Batatais, the wake will take place this Monday, 1st, at Marinheirão Sports Gym, where the event will be private for family and friends from 8:30 am to 10:30 am and open to the public until 3:00 pm. After the episode, some politicians and public figures demonstrated, lamenting the tragedy.

See who the victims are:

Ana Carla Costa Rodrigues de Barros

Celso Galina Júnior

Débora Silva Ferreira

Elaine Cristina de Carvalho

Jenifer Caroline da Silva

José Cândido Messias da Silva

Jonathan Ítalo Lopes

Nathan de Souza Martins

Rodrigo Triffoni Calegari

My most sincere feelings to the relatives and friends of the nine civil firefighters, who were killed in training in a cave in the city of Altinópolis/SP, yesterday (10/31). May God comfort you in this time of loss and pain! My solidarity with the warriors of the @Firefighters PMESP ! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Anderson Torres (@andersongtorres) November 1, 2021

My feelings to the relatives of the nine civil firefighters who died in the collapse of the cave in Altinópolis (SP), during training. I wish soon recovery to those who were rescued alive. — Captain Derrite (@capitaoderrite) November 1, 2021