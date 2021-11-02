Sega and Microsoft Announce Gaming ‘Strategic Alliance’

Sega and Microsoft announced that they have agreed to a “strategic alliance” that will lead Sega to produce games built on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

Announced in a press release, Sega explained that the deal is part of the company’s “Super Game” initiative, which aims to create “new and innovative” games with a focus on global online communities.

“This proposed alliance represents SEGA looking to the future and working with Microsoft to anticipate these trends as they accelerate further into the future. The goal is to streamline development processes and continue to bring high-quality experiences to players using Azure cloud technologies,” said Sega’s statement.

A similar deal was made between Microsoft and Sony in 2019, which also focused on using the Azure cloud system.

Azure is Microsoft’s cloud computing service. It should be noted that Azure offers a variety of software, platform and infrastructure services and therefore Sega’s use of Azure does not necessarily indicate that Sega is working on cloud gaming or a cloud gaming service. The cloud is being used for many aspects of game development, which includes AI, and therefore the partnership between Sega and Microsoft has many potential results.

And this is not the first of the partnerships that Sega has made with other gaming brands, such as the arrival of Mega Drive games (Sega Genesis) in the new Nintendo Switch Online package.

*Translated by Jeancarlos Mota

