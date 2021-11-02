Selection radar: out of the list, Vini Jr makes a new “doublet” this season, and Raphinha scores a beautiful goal | Brazilian Team

+ Everything about the Brazilian team

With few chances with Tite, Vini Jr still couldn’t do a good performance for the Seleção in the 154 minutes he was on the field in seven games for the Seleção. The attacker was passed over by the newcomers little raph, highlight of the last FIFA date with passes and two goals for the national team, and Antony, who also scored and made good appearances.

Back after a shock last weekend, Raphinha scored a nice goal and had a good performance in the victory of Leeds United against Norwich, in the Premier League. He scored his fourth goal in nine games for the English club and will present himself to Tite with titleholder status for the games against Colombia, on the 11th, in São Paulo, and against Argentina, on the 16th.

+ CBF wants to form a pre-Olympic team as early as 2022 and use FIFA dates for friendlies

+ Seleção plans up to six friendlies in 2022 and already admits not playing Europeans before the Cup

Another one that was left off the list, claudinho is on a good journey for Zenit, leader in the Russian league. In the 4-1 rout over Dynamo, the midfielder made the first of the game and landed a nice shot on the crossbar. Wendell, revealed by Fluminense, who was called up a few times by Andre Jardine in the Olympic project, also scored a goal in the match for the Russian championship.

Summoned as a recent alternative for building attack, the former Bragantino player was no longer called up after being remembered for the triple round in September. But he did not remain with the national team, at the request of Zenit.

Tite chose Philippe Coutinho in the absence of Everton Ribeiro. Over the weekend, Coutinho was replaced by Aguero, at the end of the first stage, in Barcelona’s tie for the League.

Verissimo’s goal and more assists

Last weekend’s round of nationals registered other good participations by Brazilian athletes. In the irregular beginning of the season and far from the shine of other years, Neymar helped PSG win the late game against Lille.

Marks scored the equalizing goal after Neymar started the move for Di Maria to go on the edge and cross to the Seleção defender. Then, the shirt 10 tried once, twice until one of the Argentines turned the game around. First, Icardi kicked it out, but then Di Maria, after the table, put it in the corner.

In Italy, Juventus de Danilo and Alex Sandro he lost to Hellas Verona – with two goals from Giovanni Simeone, son of the Atlético de Madrid coach – but the Brazilian right-back made a good move in Mkennie’s goal. Just in his style, as a point guard, in the opposing midfield, he gave the American Weston McKennie a vertical pass to receive and submit entering the area.

In Portugal, Lucas Verissimo, one of the four defenders constantly called up by Tite, scored his third goal in the Portuguese league, in Benfica’s draw with Estoril – a result that cost the leadership of Jorge Jesus’ team.

Called to replace Matheus Cunha in the last list, Arthur Cabral he landed a shot and scored his 23rd goal for Basel in 22 games – he also has four assists.

