Self-employed truckers have their days numbered

Current and stricter labor laws in force, payments that do not cover the costs of the operation, electronic forms of payment, among other factors, are forcing self-employed truck drivers to leave the activity.

There are 600,000 self-employed truck drivers in Brazil, who, like in other parts of the world, are dissatisfied with their profession and threaten to leave it

The autonomous trucker may have his days numbered. They represent around 600 thousand drivers and represent 60% of the volumes transported on Brazilian highways.

The growing repression of the consumption of stimulant drugs (so-called rivets), the registration of trucks, tougher laws that discipline, among other factors, such as tiny payments that do not cover the costs of the operation, are contributing to a growing evasion of this category, migrating to other areas and professions.

This same market currently moves around 140 billion per year, favoring several companies and businesses. The age group of most drivers is around 40 years old, who still resist the pressures that continue to increase the costs of their activity (around 2 thousand reais a month) to the detriment of their profits.

Those who depend on loose loads or third-party cars already declare that the activity is about to lose their labor.

The testimony of 56-year-old Manuel Araujo is very enlightening. He has 30 years of experience and comments that six years ago he traded his own truck for a steady job as a driver for a large transporter. He considers the value of freight offered to the self-employed, which does not exceed R$ 1,700, for example, on a route between the Federal District and the capitals of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro to be negligible and unsustainable.

Without the support of large carriers, self-employed truckers also do not have access to subsidized credit to exchange their vehicle.

Electronic documents created to increase state control over truck drivers

The RNTRC – National Registry of Road Cargo Transport is an important registry for cargo carriers to carry out their activities, where it is carried out by ANTT – National Land Transport Agency, identifying and regulating Brazilian truck drivers who work with freight.

The adjustments made gained even greater momentum with the mandatory use of the Electronic Freight Payment (PEF), which is a magnetic card controlled by the regulatory agency and which practically abolished the freight charter.

When hiring a self-employed carrier, payment must be made through the PEF or by crediting a deposit account maintained at a banking institution.

The cost of security and other impacts

For Wilbert Junquilho, manager of regulation of road transport at the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), he claims that the trend is for freight to reach equilibrium value thanks to the end of predatory competition.

He adds that with more formal channels they also help to empower and inhibit the figure of the clandestine. Estimates reveal that if the new rules of the traffic code, aimed at truck drivers and career regulations are strictly complied with, they should increase freight costs by up to 30%, but also reduce the number of accidents involving trucks by 40%.

For Flávio Benatti, president of NTC&Logística, an entity that represents cargo transport and logistics companies throughout Brazil, all that remains is to regulate the maximum age for trucks, reducing scrap, as Brazil ends up encouraging old cars to run on the roads, up to 50 years old, when it charges less tax than younger people.

As for Clarisse Dinelly, a labor lawyer, assesses that the law 12,619/12 that regulated the profession of drivers, in force for a month, will have a positive impact on the working conditions of these professionals.

The excessive journey of truck drivers has always been a factor in fatal accidents and the law increases safety. It also remains to improve the places on the margins of the highways for drivers to park and rest, adds Dinelly, who also foresees an increase in costs for businessmen, with an impact on freight.

Bernardo Figueiredo, former president of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), reports that this is one of the most evident faces of the Brazil Cost, which takes away competitiveness in the global market.

Figueiredo also adds that, in order to escape the formal freight schedules and the scarcity of logistical options, many cargo owners are tolerant of informality.

Newsroom – Brasil do Excerpt