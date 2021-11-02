Series gains cryptocurrency and asset appreciates 3,800% – Cryptocurrencies – Estadão E-Investidor – Main financial market news

Netflix’s hit series “Round 6” or “Squid Game” has crossed the boundaries of the streaming platform and has already conquered space in the cryptocurrency market. According to coinmarketcap, the SQUID cryptoactive was inspired by the show and launched on October 20th. In a few days, the asset reported an appreciation of more than 3.846%.

The unit started to be traded for U$ 0.01. This Monday (1), the currency is already quoted at U$ 38.47, with a market value of U$ 2 billion. The new cryptocurrency was developed to be the official currency of an online game that simulates the series. According to coinmarketcap, those interested in participating in the game need to purchase the SQUID.

“Round 6”

Round 6 shows a group of people in billions of debt participating in a series of deadly games to win a cash prize. The series revolves around the main character Seong Gi-Hun, a South Korean man, heavily indebted and who lives full of swindles at his mother’s expense. To try to alleviate his financial situation, he resorts to loans with moneylenders, but ends up not paying off the amounts. From there, the creditors decide to attempt against his life.

According to data from streaming rating company FlixPatrol, the production leads Netflix’s global ranking of most-watched titles.

