‘Shameless’ · TV News

The weather warmed up in A Fazenda 2021 this Monday (1st). In a conversation with Arcrebiano de Araújo, Tiago Piquilo revealed that he had an erotic dream with his fellow prisoner. The countryman imagined that the ex-BBB and Dayane Mello had sex inside the headquarters, with the other pedestrians as the audience. “No fucking shame,” he said.

The revelation came while Piquilo was brushing his teeth and Bil was in the kitchen. “I dreamed about you and Day today. I dreamed that there were about seven people in here making a mess. And you two having a relationship here, close to everyone”, said the singer.

The model was confused by the friend’s speech: “Relationship? How so?”. “Sexual. And we’re watching you!”, replied the countryman. “Hey, fuck,” completed Arcrebiano, laughing.

“Think of a son of a bitch dream. Everyone standing there, and you two leaning against a pillar. Thinks of waking up and saying: ‘Dude, was it real?'” finished Tiago, leaving Bil shocked.

