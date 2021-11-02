Sheriff points to suicide as likely cause of death for Gabby Petito’s fiance

Brian Laundrie was suspected of having murdered his fiancee, who was a famous influencer in the United States

Kurt Hoffman, Sarasota County Sheriff, Florida, U.S, pointed out that the death of bryan laundrie, the influencer’s fiance little gabby, was probably caused by suicide. Laundrie was suspected of having murdered the bride and had already been indicted for using her credit card after the death, which is considered fraud in the US. “That guy went there and, by all accounts, he probably committed suicide. He was exactly where we thought he was,” said Hoffman, according to The Independent newspaper. However, Steven Bertolino, a lawyer for Laundrie’s family, says there are still no definitive conclusions about the cause of death, as the coroner’s assessments have ended and the remains have been referred to an anthropologist for further evaluation.

Petito’s disappearance was notified to the police on September 11 by the girl’s parents, after a long period without her calling or sending messages to them. Brian and Gabby were traveling around the United States in a van while being accompanied by hundreds of thousands of people on social media. On Aug. 12, Utah state police were called into a domestic violence incident for the couple, and a video later surfaced showing Petito complaining about his mental health to an agent. When the influencer’s disappearance was noticed, Laundrie had already been at home in Florida since September 1st, without giving any information about the bride’s whereabouts. He left home on September 14th and was never seen alive again. Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, and forensics confirmed that she was strangulated to death. Laundrie’s body was found on October 20th.