Shiba Inu (SHIB) soars 16% after ad in Binance and ad in Times Square; see video

Shiba Inu, a dog-themed coin, has fired in the last 24 hours. The reasons are diverse, but a recent announcement in New York City may have contributed.

“We’ll get to the moon soon,” says the digital billboard giant.

Next to the crypto industry mantra is a cartoon of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a dress shirt and tie, mimicking Wall Street regulars, a 20-minute drive from Times Square.

The promotion comes amid a time when all doggie coins, including shiba inu (SHIB), dogecoin (DOGE) and floki inu (FLOKI), have gone through a bizarre cycle of good fortune.

Since the SHIB promotion started circulating on Crypto Twitter this Sunday (31), the ninth largest cryptocurrency has soared 17.3%.

SHIB is a token developed at Ethereum and created by a pseudo-anonymous developer who uses the Ryoshi nickname.

Launched in August 2020, it has gained a lot of attention in the crypto industry in recent months, in large part due to the direct involvement of Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum.

Last week, SHIB reached the top 10 of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world, surpassing dogecoin and USDC stablecoins. Right now, the asset is trading at $0.000072, 15% off its record high last week, according to website CoinGecko.

In a turnaround today (1st), cryptocurrency broker Binance announced that it will begin trading the SHIB/DOGE pair, allowing traders to place direct bets on one of the competing currencies.

According to the announcement, the SHIB/DOGE pair will start trading this Tuesday (2).

Rumors about Tesla make the price of SHIB go up

Adding more fuel to the fire, rumors began to circulate that electric car maker Tesla may add SHIB as a payment option.

That’s what Sawyer Merritt, a huge crypto Twitter personality with over 85,000 followers, highlighted in one of his most recent publications.

So it appears the Tesla website source code shows SHIBA (aka $SHIB) under the payment type section in the code when clicking ‘inspect element’ during checkout. It’s not live however. Since I am not a coder or anything, I’ll let ya’ll figure out what the heck this means lol. pic.twitter.com/bhlZfGKHPY — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@Sawyer Merritt) November 1, 2021

More specifically, Merritt pointed out that Tesla’s website source code shows SHIB listed in the “inspect element” section during verification.

“So it looks like the source code on Tesla’s website shows SHIBA (or $SHIB) in the payment types section in the code when clicking ‘inspect element’ during verification. Nonetheless, [ainda] is not available,” he tweeted, adding that he is not a professional programmer and does not invest in cryptocurrencies.

The web developer, whose nickname is hendra.eth, answered Sawyer’s tweet, stating that the code states that SHIB will be a payment option on Tesla.

“I’m a programmer and from what I see it looks like $SHIB will be part of the payment gateway when you choose ‘Crypto’ in the checkout process,” he explained.

He confirmed that the code in question is on Tesla’s website, describing it as a “super interesting leak”.

*Translated and edited by Daniela Pereira do Nascimento with permission from Decrypt.co.