Simone was handcuffed and arrested in the US (but by mistake)

Simone Mendes took advantage of the halloween, celebrated on the day October 31st, and decided to tell on his YouTube channel a very scary story: the day she was arrested – by mistake – in the United States. At the time, around 16 years old, the singer was backing vocal for Frank Aguiar and had his passport mistaken for a fake one. Keyed up!

“Frank Aguiar is going to perform in the United States, all the documentation is perfect. Once there, at the time of the interview with the Federal Police, they took me to a small room. I thought it was to see something”, said the duo from Simaria on their channel, who was still a teenager at the time who performed with Aguiar.

“When I think not, some policemen come and put on a leather belt with a chain and handcuffs. I start to cry. Imagine, again, my first time in the country. For them, my passport was stolen. To finish chipping, I put a handcuff on my foot, and I was crying”, recalled the singer.

To make matters worse, the “Masked Singer” juror commented on the pressure exerted by the police. “And the psychological pressure they used? ‘You can tell us that your passport was stolen. If you tell the truth, we’ll let you at least call your mom. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck here and you won’t see your parents anymore,” she said.

“How was my word going to count? They had to investigate. Five hours later, those people come and say ‘I’m sorry, ma’am. You can get to know our country. It was a mistake'”, he reported Simone, who also said he took the famous mugshot. Despite the trauma, luckily everything worked out in the end. See the video:

