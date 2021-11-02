Solange cries out of aggression and apologizes to Erasmo · TV News

Solange Gomes decided to make peace with Erasmo Viana in A Fazenda 13. The ex-Banheira do Gugu apologized for accusing him of physical aggression against women. She also burst into tears as she explained and vented about her personal trauma. “This has already happened to me, and he [agressor] screamed and was thick like you,” he said.

“My statement was ‘a man who even hits a woman’, if I ate the ‘even’ and said he hits, it was my mistake, I apologize,” explained Solange. “I don’t know your story, I don’t know what your marriage was like, how your marriage ended,” she followed.

“I think that this trauma you have, you ended up exposing in a way, like that, lip service,” replied Erasmus. “Really, it was very serious and I felt really bad,” he confessed. “If I ate a word, I’m sorry, it’s something I really can’t say about you,” asked the actress.

“My reaction to you saying that I expect a prince charming was that I always worked a lot with the body, so they always deduced that I had an easy life and I was supported by men. But it wasn’t easy, I lived an abusive relationship.” , Solange confessed, moved.

The disagreement between the pawns happened during the game of discord. Erasmus accused Solange of being supported by men, and the ex-bathtub responded by accusing him of assaulting women.

Check out:

Time to make up? @gomessolange is talking to @erasmus about the crap they got at the last Game of Discord 👀 #The farm sign the @sigaplayplus and get access to 24-hour broadcast with 9 exclusive signals: https://t.co/UpWImxSIbXpic.twitter.com/SOWSLG4RvA — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) November 2, 2021

