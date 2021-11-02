Solskjaer praises CR7 and Bruno Fernandes before duel with Atalanta: “Winning Mindset” | Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Manchester United’s Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. Before the duel of the fourth round of the Champions League , against Atalanta, next Tuesday, the coach highlighted the motivation and winning mentality of the players.

– It doesn’t matter which game Cristiano or Bruno play. They have the winning mentality and they have the highest motivation that a player can achieve. That’s why they come to a higher level. It’s not about proving anything to anyone. It’s about his teammates, himself, his own club and his fans – said Solskjaer.

See excerpts from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interview:

Manchester United arrives at the Champions League match with high morale after the 3-0 victory over Tottenham, last Saturday, by the English Championship. The team moved up two positions and now occupies fifth place in the Premier League. Solskjaer stated that the quality with which the team played was the difference for the result.

– I can’t give you my game plan or tactics, of course, but we have a team to play in many different ways. You could put any player, tactic or system, it was the players in it and how they played the roles that made the difference on Saturday. The quality with which we played was more important than the system we played – he concluded.