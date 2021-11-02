Sony ships PS5 consoles by plane to UK to try to satisfy Christmas demand • Eurogamer.pt

Sony Interactive Entertainment is in a rush to get PlayStation 5 consoles into stores across the Kingdom and meet the high demand expected at the height of Christmas.

As reported by TheSun, the company leased 3 Boeing 747 planes with nearly 50 pallets each, loaded with PS5 consoles that were shipped from Seoul, South Korea to London, UK.

After transport to the distribution centre, the consoles will be shipped to UK stores and before November ends, Sony plans to rent two more planes that will be loaded with the consoles and shipped to Her Majesty’s land.

The option to ship the consoles by plane is usually left out by companies due to the high associated costs, but it is the option used when they feel the need to respond quickly to stock problems.

According to analysts, it is thanks to this method that Sony has managed to put more PS5 consoles in stores and sell more units.