Spectacular NASA video shows solar flare that hit Earth on Halloween

Between the 25th and 28th of October, a series of solar flares took place, resulting in a large class X1 solar storm, one of the most powerful types of this phenomenon. With its Solar Dynamics Observatory, NASA recorded the events and published a video that is, to say the least, fascinating. The geomagnetic storm hit Earth this weekend and generated fabulous auroras during Halloween.

The timelapse video begins with eruptions from the 25th and 26th, on a side farthest from the Sun. direction, just in time for Halloween,” NASA wrote in the video description. But it was on the 28th that things got really intense, with a huge explosion farther down the center of the solar disk, coming right in our direction.

With this latest eruption, the Sun sent not only ultraviolet radiation and X-rays, but also a handful of coronal mass, charged particles from the solar corona that pose risks to orbiting satellites. Radiation hit our atmosphere, always able to absorb these wavelengths, while charged particles were deflected by the Earth’s magnetic field.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

When some of these particles become “trapped” in the magnetic field, they are mainly driven to the North Pole, where they interact with the upper atmosphere. This interaction causes an ethereal glow, known as the aurora borealis. But NASA astronomers said the 28th storm could also carry the auroras to regions further south, such as southern New York, Illinois, Oregon, Maryland and Nevada.

For now, there are images of the aurora borealis in the already traditional regions of Iceland, normally privileged by the greenish spectral apparitions. There have been no reported incidents caused by this weekend’s geomagnetic storm.

23h:20 (Sunday) – Northern Lights:

Northern lights on the Reykjanes Peninsula (Iceland) on the last night. (photo by Christopher Mathews) pic.twitter.com/V49wZkiIwz — Ciro Salla – ⓟ (@cirosalla) November 1, 2021

Some blackouts occurred in radio signals to aviators, sailors and amateur radio operators on the Earth’s day side on Thursday around noon (GMT), but without any real danger. According to reports, only some strange effects would have occurred at frequencies below 30 MHz. NASA and other space agencies continue to investigate the Sun so that scientists can predict this type of event in advance.

Source: Space.com