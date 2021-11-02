‘Spencer’: Kristen Stewart Claims Wearing Princess Diana’s Dress In Movie Was ‘Scary’ | pop

interpret the Princess Diana — one of the most charismatic figures of the 20th century — in a film is already a huge challenge in itself. Re-enacting the moments leading up to Lady Di’s wedding to Prince Charles then — with the iconic wedding dress she wore — then, no way around.

say it Kristen Stewart. The actress is the protagonist of “Spencer”, a film in which she plays Princess Diana shortly before the end of her marriage to Prince Charles, in the early 90’s.

According to the actress, the scene in which she wore a replica of Lady Di’s wedding dress was extremely challenging.

“Putting on that made my day scary. We didn’t have to do the wedding scene, but I still had to take a walk out of the castle,” she commented.

The scene where she appears in the dress is part of a flashback to history, as the wedding took place in July 1981. “Even though I was playing her when I was 29 or 30, we still wanted to present a larger scope of life of her, kind of going through all the periods”, detailed Kristen, in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”.

“Spencer” is directed by the Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain — who was responsible for Jacqueline Kennedy’s ‘Jackie’ in 2016, the biopic of Jacqueline Kennedy — and takes place during the New Year’s Eve festivities in British royalty, reimagining the moment when Lady Di decides to end her marriage.

Kristen Stewart is a 2022 Oscar favorite for her work on the feature, which also features names like Richard Sammel, Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall and jack farthing in the cast. The premiere in Brazil takes place on November 11th.