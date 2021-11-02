SQUID Cryptocurrency drops to zero, live

SQUID’s price went to zero today after a gigantic false valuation, the moment was witnessed live by a streamer. Funny for those who didn’t invest and sad for those who lost money.

According to the livecoins reported on Friday (29), a cryptocurrency was using the name of a Netflix series, Squid Games/Round 6, to apply a scam. Users were able to buy but could not sell the currency.

As always, the fate of these coins is zero. It is very likely that the only ones who have profited from this scam are the currency developers themselves.

Live

Streamer The_Dent was following the cryptocurrency graph while performing a live stream on Twitch and luckily ended up capturing the exact moment when the SQUID cryptocurrency dropped from 5.82 BNB per coin to zero.

“The market value is 2.16 trillion dollars… And now the value, *screams*, has gone to zero”

“The market cap of this coin is 2 trillion, and… OOOOOW! It went to zero!” 🤣#SQUID via @bigmagicdao pic.twitter.com/ktkOSUzT6W — Paradigma Education (@ParadigmaEdu) November 1, 2021

It is very likely that this was the funniest video of the day for those who were smart and didn’t lose money in this scam. For others, still in a period of denial, it shouldn’t be so funny.

The high demand for dubious meme coins and designs is undoubtedly a bad sign for the cryptomarket as a whole. Since it ends up looking like an online casino, where people throw money away while deluding themselves that they can get rich.

complete cycle

As the clip begins to go viral in the cryptocurrency community, streamer The_Dent is proving to be a true entrepreneur. He turned the video into an NFT, with the name The Squid Game’s Rugpull, and put it on sale on the OpenSea platform

So far, the biggest offer of this reminder that the market is cruel with stupid investments is 0.1 ETH, around 2,500 reais. The auction ends in 14 days and it remains to be seen whether it is a good idea to invest in it.

As always, we recommend that you invest in solid projects and do your own good research on it. Many projects are only alive because of the rise of Bitcoin and will die as soon as it gets its first fix.