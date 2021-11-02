Sthe Matos’s fiance breaks the silence after controversy in A Fazenda 2021: “Very sad”

This Thursday (1st), businessman Victor Igoh, engaged to Sthe Matos, from A Fazenda 2021, decided to comment on the participation of his beloved in the reality of Record. Recently, tiktok was the target of comments because of a photo of her in her panties, allegedly in bed with Dynho Alves, her colleague in confinement. In his text, Victor starts with an outburst. “Very sad this is all happening. I just wanted all this heavy energy around the people involved to end,” he posted on social media.

He explained that he’s been getting thousands of messages of all kinds. “You will never see me expose on social media any kind of judgment, anger, backbiting, or any behavior that could harm someone’s life, regardless of whether it is wrong or right,” he said.

“Sthe had behaviors that I didn’t like, there were behaviors that I don’t agree with as a partner, but her attitudes in the game don’t detract from the good human being and the great mother that she is. She’s not here to defend herself, so I’ll wait for this one time comes. God is leading everything, I’m sure.” Victor Igoh



At the end of the text, he mentions that he tries, as much as possible, to remain balanced, always in prayer. “It’s going to be all right, I believe,” cheered Igoh.

Sthe Deserves Respect hits trends after controversial photo with Dynho in A Fazenda 2021

This Saturday (30), Sthe Matos fans came out in defense of the girl after several messages condemning tiktoker, who is engaged to businessman Victor Igoh, for lying in bed, wearing panties, supposedly with Dynho Alves, who is married to MC Mirella . In addition to this, other images of Sthe with Dynho in A Fazenda 2021 returned to circulate on social networks with descriptions suggesting a supposed affair between the two. Internet users are even tagging MC Mirella, the dancer’s wife, in some posts “charging” some position from the artist.

Sthe Matos’ team commented on the accusations. Including about a claim that Dynho would have laid on the boy’s bed while she was in her shirt and panties.

“They took a print of the time Sthe was waking up, on the bed she slept with Mileide, and they’re trying to use it against her. Today, before she woke up, Dynho lay down on the bed to talk to the pedestrians. He didn’t even lift the duvet. We will not let them play this dirty game”. Sthe Matos Team

“This is already ridiculous, they want to defame Sthe anyway, rotten people”, defended a fan. There were even people checking the likes of MC Mirella’s official profile:

In addition to internet users who criticized the person:

