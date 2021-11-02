Still banned from making commercials, Tadeu Schmidt becomes the new darling of the brands · TV News

Big Brother Brazil presenter from 2022 onwards, Tadeu Schmidt is the new darling of the advertising market — even before he was released by Globo to advertise. Companies are already surveying the journalist and making clear their interest in having him as the star of their commercials. The conversations have not progressed yet because he is still in charge of Fantástico.

The anchor will be in front of the electronic magazine for two more Sundays — until the next 14th. Maju Coutinho takes charge along with Poliana Abritta on the 21st. From then on, Tadeu will be totally immersed in the production of the main reality show on Brazilian TV .

According to the TV news, two companies that are also interested in linking their brands to BBB22 have already sounded out the journalist. One is from wholesale stores. For both, Schmidt gave the same answer: he will only talk about it next year, when he will receive official approval from Globo to invest in this area.

The journalist wants to do everything calmly and without breaking any rules. In fact, this is one of the compliments that Tadeu Schmidt often receives backstage at the station. He doesn’t like to do anything without his superiors being formally notified, which helps to keep information confidential.

Even before his name was confirmed to take over BBB22, Schmidt was already being praised by brands for Globo’s advertising department. Among the adjectives used to define the way the audience sees the presenter are “nice, pleasant and dear”.

Public trusts Tadeu Schmidt

The reasons for so much praise have an explanation . Schmidt is a name that appeals to all social classes and ages. He is one of Globo’s highest-rated journalists, as shown in acceptance surveys conducted over the past few years. In other words, it is someone with a high potential for trust – something that advertising brands value a lot when it comes to trusting merchandising actions, for example.

Having a journalist in charge of BBB was a way to maintain the format’s tradition. Pedro Bial, between 2002 and 2016, was the first. Tiago Leifert, even very familiar with Entertainment since 2012, when he took over The Voice Brasil, has a degree in Journalism and gained fame with Globo Esporte.

Sought out by the column to comment on the interest of marking for advertising actions, Tadeu Schmidt did not respond to contacts until the end of this text. If you do, the article will be updated.