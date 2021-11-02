STJD Attorney Files Preliminary Request for Grêmio to Play Fanless After Arena Invasion | Guild

The Attorney General of the Superior Court of Sports Justice, Ronaldo Piacente, denounced Grêmio and filed a preliminary injunction for the club to act without fans until being judged for the field invasion at Arena, on Sunday. The document asks for games with closed gates when Tricolor is master and the loss of ticket quota when visiting until the decision of the disciplinary committee of the court.

The president of the STJD, Otávio Noronha, will analyze the preliminary injunction. Right-back Rafinha was also denounced for the offenses mentioned in the summary and was framed in article 243-F. You can get from one to six suspension matches for “offending someone in his honor for a fact related to sport” and being muklted between R$100 and R$100,000.

As the GE said, the prosecutor will file a complaint based on article 213 of the CBJD after the invasion of Grêmio fans in the defeat to Palmeiras and also on article 211 by the club “failing to maintain the stadium with the necessary structure to ensure security”. The penalties provided for are a fine of up to R$ 100,000.00 and loss of up to 10 field warrants. And in the document will make the request for an injunction.

– If the president of the Court grants the injunction, it is already valid for Wednesday (against Atlético-MG). There is no trend as to when the result can come out – said the prosecutor to the ge.

Grêmio promises to take the appropriate measures when the situation advances in the STJD to act with fans.

If the preliminary injunction is granted, Grêmio will not have visiting fans in the classic Gre-Nal on Saturday, in Beira-Rio, at 7pm. He will also be able to play with closed gates at the Arena on Wednesday of next week, when he receives Fluminense at the Arena – if the judgment does not take place by then.

1 of 1 Grêmio fans invade the Arena lawn — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF Grêmio fans invade the Arena lawn — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

At the end of the match, a group of Grêmio fans invaded the pitch, destroyed the VAR’s cabin and other transmission equipment and narrowly missed entering the access tunnel to the locker rooms, where the players were. There are also reports of attacks on stadium security guards, photographers and other media professionals.