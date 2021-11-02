STOPPING: Mobilization of autonomous truck drivers begins, in Ijuí – RPI

November 1, 2021

11/01/2021 at 8:38 am

Janaina Melo

11/01/2021 at 08:39

Autonomous truck drivers began the mobilization for a national strike, summoned by representatives of the category. In Ijuí, around 7:00 am this Monday, 01, professionals began the organization at the junction of BR 285 with ERS 342 and 522, called Posto 44 interchange. A ‘picket’ was set up by truck drivers at the central median of the clover, with the objective of attracting the attention of those who walk around the place. Several banners, with messages protesting the rise in fuel prices, were placed on the interchange.

On site, the RPI report spoke with the president of the Union of Autonomous Truck Drivers of Ijuí and region (Sinditac), Carlos Alberto Dahmer. He said that many self-employed truck drivers are not driving today, that is, they are at a standstill, which also represents adherence to the strike. “Anyone can observe that the trucks that are running are corporate, belong to companies. The self-employed are at a standstill”, he said. The union leader also asked that more people join the movement in Ijuí. Carlos Alberto Dahmer highlighted that the programming in Ijuí will follow the national order of the strike movement.

Truck drivers have a 16-item claim list. The president of Sinditac, Carlos Alberto Dahmer, explains that there are three main requests. One of them is directed to the federal government, in order to change the fuel price policy by Petrobrás, with the consequent reduction in the values ​​of diesel, gasoline and other products, which benefits the entire population.

Regarding the Federal Supreme Court, there is a request to vote on the project on the implementation of the minimum freight floor. The trend is for the matter to be placed on the voting agenda in February next year. The third demand concerns the completion of the retirement of autonomous and CLT truck drivers after 25 years of work. The bill is being processed by a special commission of the Federal Senate.

Check out photos:

Source: Radio Progresso de Ijuí