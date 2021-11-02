Strike of truck drivers know everything that may be lacking in your house

Category promises a general stoppage for November 1st

Truck drivers have been complaining for a long time about the great difficulties they are going through this year. The unrestrained rise of diesel oil has drastically reduced the gains of truck drivers, without defining the freight table for each category and without inspection, truck drivers become hostage to unfair negotiations.

The first input that Brazilians lacked during the truck drivers’ strike were fuels in general, that is, gasoline, ethanol and diesel, which are the most used by the population. The first input caused like an avalanche to the other items, any item to arrive at your house necessarily needs some of these fuels.

The second input that is widely used by Brazilians was cooking gas, with the lack of product and a high demand, traders took advantage and carried out several exorbitant increases that happened in at least 22 states according to complaints registered by the National Petroleum Agency , Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The third most important for human survival were fruits, in small supermarkets there were no fruits and vegetables. Commercial food establishments have been in trouble with the lack of various inputs such as eggs.

During this period, there were businessmen who were taking advantage of the serious moment to make absurd profits on top of the population that was desperate. Gasoline was the first, petrol station owners went green for R$10 a liter, something that at the time was no more than R$4 a liter of fuel.

Newsroom – Brazil of the section